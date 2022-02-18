Greer Four Goal Night Lifts Comets over Americans, 4-2
February 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - The Comets battled their divisional rival, the Rochester Americans on Friday night inside the Adirondack Bank Center and skated away with a 4-2 victory with all four goals coming from forward AJ Greer.
After a scoreless first period, the Comets struck first when A.J. Greer caused a turnover in the neutral zone that led to a shorthanded breakaway opportunity. Greer made a nice deke on the goaltender and went to his backhand for a goal at the 2:45 mark. Just two minutes later, Greer found the back of the net once again, this time it was on the power play. Chase DeLeo sent a pass to Greer, who scored on another backhand shot to give the Comets a 2-0 lead. At 10:34 in the period, Greer completed the hat trick with a highlight reel shorthanded goal. Frederik Gauthier skated the puck through the neutral zone, then dished it to Greer who sent a rocket of a slapshot into the top corner of the Rochester net. With a minute left in the frame, Rochester forward Brett Murray scored off an assist from Ethan Prow to make it a 3-1 game heading into the second intermission.
In the third period, the Americans scored at 13:16 to cut the Comets lead to one. It was Patrick Polino who netted the goal off an assist from Dominic Franco and Peter Tischke, but that was as close as Rochester would get. With three seconds remaining in the game, Greer scored his fourth goal of the evening on the empty net to give the Comets a 4-2 win.
The Comets are back in action tomorrow night at 7:00 PM against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms before finding their way back home on Friday, February 25th against the Hershey Bears at 7:00 PM. Tickets are still available. You can purchase them by going to uticacomets.com/tickets.
