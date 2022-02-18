Reichel Recalled to Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have recalled forward Lukas Reichel from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Reichel shares fourth among AHL rookies this season in goals (14) and shares seventh in points (33) through 33 contests. He made his NHL debut with the Blackhawks on Jan. 13 vs. MTL, skating in 15:55 of ice time and registering three shots.

In addition, Chicago Blackhawks team physician Dr. Michael Terry today released the following medical update:

Forward Jujhar Khaira has been moved from injured reserve to long-term injured reserve (lower back).

Forward Jonathan Toews has been placed on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 26 (concussion protocol).

The Blackhawks play the Dallas Stars tonight at 7:30 p.m. at the United Center. The game can be seen locally on NBCSCH and heard on WGN Radio and, in Spanish, on TUDN Univision Sports Radio 1200 AM.

The IceHogs now prepare for their third home-and-home series this month. Rockford will travel to Grand Rapids, MI to take on the Griffins on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 6 p.m. and then return home for an afternoon matchup with Grand Rapids on Sunday, Feb. 20 at 4 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center. The first 1,500 fans in the building will receive a free first responders hat designed by IceHogs captain Garrett Mitchell. Tune in to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank Center!

Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

