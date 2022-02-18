Grosenick Records 34-Save Shutout, Leads P-Bruins to 5-0 Win over Hershey Bears

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Troy Grosenick recorded 34 saves for his second shutout of the season and three Providence skaters recorded a multi-point game as the P-Bruins defeated the Hershey Bears, 5-0, on Friday night. Providence scored two power-play goals and a shorthanded tally while going four-for-four on the penalty kill. Nine different Providence skaters recorded a point in the victory.

RYAN MOUGENEL, HEAD COACH

"We had a good week of practice and worked on a lot of things we needed to correct. For the most part, I think we did a lot of good things. The guys should feel good about themselves. It says a lot about some of our older guys that have done a real good job filling in for some of the guys that haven't been here. Once we start getting some guys back, we'll see where we go from there."

STATS

- Troy Grosenick picked up his second shutout of the season with a 34-save performance. In his first year with Providence, he has a 2.28 GAA paired with a .919 SV%.

- Cameron Hughes scored his third shorthanded goal and added an assist. His three shorthanded goals are tied for the second-most in the AHL. Hughes has 26 points (8G, 18A) and is tied for the team lead in points and assists.

- Steven Fogarty also recorded a multi-point game with two assists. Him and Hughes are tied for the team lead in assists (18) and points (26).

- Jesper Froden scored a goal and added an assist. He ranks second on the P-Bruins in both goals (11) and points (25).

- Chris Wagner scored his ninth goal of the season and has picked up three points (2G, 1A) in his last four games.

- Eduards Tralmaks scored the game-deciding goal, his seventh tally of the season.

- Victor Berglund scored a power-play goal, his second goal of the year.

- Justin Brazeau, Matt Filipe, and Joona Koppanen each picked up one assist.

NEXT GAME

- The P-Bruins will travel to Hartford, Connecticut and take on the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday, February 19 at XL Donuts Center. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP PTS (PCT.)

SPRINGFIELD 45 56 (.622)

HARTFORD 42 52 (.619)

PROVIDENCE 39 46 (.590)

HERSHEY 46 54 (.587)

CHARLOTTE 45 52 (.578)

LEHIGH VALLEY 43 42 (.488)

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 45 43 (.478)

BRIDGEPORT 46 43 (.467)

1st 2nd 3rd Final

HERSHEY 0 0 0 0

PROVIDENCE 2 0 3 5

