Condors' Sceviour Suspended for Two Games
February 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Bakersfield Condors forward Colton Sceviour has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of a boarding incident in a game vs. Abbotsford on Feb. 16.
Sceviour will miss Bakersfield's games Saturday (Feb. 19) vs. Stockton and Sunday (Feb. 20) at Stockton.
Check out the American Hockey League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 18, 2022
- Abbotsford Canucks at Colorado Eagles Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- Condors' Sceviour Suspended for Two Games - AHL
- Joe Veleno Rejoins Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Two Minutes for Thoughts: February 18th, 2022 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Monsters Announce Pair of Roster Moves - Cleveland Monsters
- Laczynski Activated, Sushko Returns - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- MLSE to Lift Vaccination Requirement - Toronto Marlies
- Win a Trip to Tampa Courtesy of Labatt - Syracuse Crunch
- Roadrunners Celebrate Black History Month with Jersey Auction for HDA - Tucson Roadrunners
- San Diego Gulls to Host First-Ever Casino Night this Saturday, February 19 - San Diego Gulls
- Reign to Honor Brett Sutter for Appearing in 1,000th Pro Game Sunday - Ontario Reign
- Erik Bradford Released from PTO - Grand Rapids Griffins
- T-Birds Visit Pens & Phantoms Aiming to Extend Win Streak - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Toronto Marlies Head to Belleville for Battle of Ontario - Toronto Marlies
- Condors Home Tomorrow Night with Hero Night Featuring Thor and Black Widow - Bakersfield Condors
- Reichel Recalled to Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Bears at Bruins, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Admirals to Become Milwaukee Fish Fry - Milwaukee Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.