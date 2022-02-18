Condors' Sceviour Suspended for Two Games

February 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Bakersfield Condors forward Colton Sceviour has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of a boarding incident in a game vs. Abbotsford on Feb. 16.

Sceviour will miss Bakersfield's games Saturday (Feb. 19) vs. Stockton and Sunday (Feb. 20) at Stockton.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.