MLSE to Lift Vaccination Requirement
February 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
Following the Province of Ontario's announcement on Monday outlining plans to ease certain COVID-19 restrictions, and after consideration of the latest information from public health officials, MLSE announced today that it will follow provincial guidance and discontinue the proof of vaccination requirement for fans entering its venues on March 1, 2022 except in cases of league rules that require proof of vaccination for fans and personnel in close proximity to playing surfaces. Confidence in the existing vaccination rates within the province, and the current epidemiology of COVID-19 as determined by public health officials, contributed to the decision. The vaccine mandate will remain in place, however, for the company's full and part-time employees until further notice. As part of each venue's existing health and safety measures, MLSE's 'Mask up or out' mask mandate will remain strictly enforced and the company may reimpose the proof of vaccine mandate in the future should public health circumstances and direction require it. While the current vaccination rate within the province is high, with 92 per cent of Ontarians 12 and over having at least one dose, and despite the provincial vaccine mandate no longer being required as of March 1, MLSE continues to encourage all employees, partners and fans to be fully vaccinated, including the booster dose, to offer themselves the most protection possible and to contribute to an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Check out the Toronto Marlies Statistics
