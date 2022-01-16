Reign Share the Wealth to Beat Henderson

For the second straight night, the Ontario Reign (18-6-3-1) got goals from five different skaters to defeat the Henderson Silver Knights (16-10-2-1) by a final score of 5-2. Forward Tyler Madden scored for the third straight game and was the lone player that had a multi-point night with a goal and an assist, while forward Nikita Pavlychev netted his first career AHL goal and had a team-high five shots on goal.

It was also the second straight win for goaltender Matthew Villalta, who stopped 29 shots in the win for Ontario. The Reign also put up a season-high 42 shots in the victory, with Quinton Byfield, Austin Wagner and Jordan Spence each also finding the back of the net.

Date: January 15, 2022

1st 2nd 3rd Final

ONT 2 2 1 5

HSK 1 0 1 2

Shots PP

ONT 42 2/4

HSK 31 1/2

Three Stars -

1. Quinton Byfield (ONT)

2. Tyler Madden (ONT)

3. Pavel Dorofeyev (HSK)

W: Matthew Villalta

L: Logan Thompson

Next Game: Monday, January 17, 2021 vs. Abbotsford | 3:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

