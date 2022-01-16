Reign Share the Wealth to Beat Henderson
January 16, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
For the second straight night, the Ontario Reign (18-6-3-1) got goals from five different skaters to defeat the Henderson Silver Knights (16-10-2-1) by a final score of 5-2. Forward Tyler Madden scored for the third straight game and was the lone player that had a multi-point night with a goal and an assist, while forward Nikita Pavlychev netted his first career AHL goal and had a team-high five shots on goal.
It was also the second straight win for goaltender Matthew Villalta, who stopped 29 shots in the win for Ontario. The Reign also put up a season-high 42 shots in the victory, with Quinton Byfield, Austin Wagner and Jordan Spence each also finding the back of the net.
Date: January 15, 2021
1st 2nd 3rd Final
ONT 2 2 1 5
HSK 1 0 1 2
Shots PP
ONT 42 2/4
HSK 31 1/2
Three Stars -
1. Quinton Byfield (ONT)
2. Tyler Madden (ONT)
3. Pavel Dorofeyev (HSK)
W: Matthew Villalta
L: Logan Thompson
Next Game: Monday, January 17, 2021 vs. Abbotsford | 3:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena
