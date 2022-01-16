Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 3:05 p.m.

(Wilkes-Barre, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, tonight against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. The Penguins are the American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins. Tonight is the eighth of 12 meetings in the season series, with Hershey holding a perfect 7-0-0-0 record.

Hershey Bears (18-10-3-2) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (10-15-1-3)

January 16, 2022 | 3:05 P.M. | Game #33 | Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

Referees: Casey Terreri (#75), Morgan MacPhee (#40)

Linespersons: Tyler Loftus (#11), Bob Goodman (#90)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 2:35 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears dropped a 4-3 decision in overtime last night to the Toronto Marlies. Hershey extended it's home point streak to seven games (5-0-1-1), but Alex Steeves scored twice, including the winner 1:21 into overtime to give the Marlies the victory. Hershey opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal from Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, and also got goals from Garrett Pilon and Tobias Geisser in the loss. By picking up a standings point, combined with Springfield's loss to Providence, Hershey moved into the top spot in the Atlantic Division. The Penguins earned a 5-2 win last night at Lehigh Valley. Both Taylor Fedun and Felix Robert had a goal and an assist in the win, and netminder Tommy Nappier made 22 saves.

SEASON SERIES SO FAR:

Hershey is a perfect 7-0-0-0 in the season series versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this year. Mike Vecchione leads the Bears with 10 points (3g, 7a) versus the Baby Pens, while Shane Gersich (3g, 5a) and Mason Morelli (2g, 6a) each have eight points. Goaltender Pheonix Copley is 4-0-0 versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton with a 1.97 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage. Hershey is 32% (8-for-25) on the power play versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, and overall, the Bears have outscored the Baby Pens 31-10.

SHOOTING GALLERY:

Hershey registered a season-high 44 shots in last night's overtime loss to Toronto. Half of Hershey's shots came in the first period, when the Bears fired 22 times on Marlies' goaltender Joseph Woll. The 22 shots in a single period is a season-high for the Bears and the second-most of any team in a single period this season (San Diego, 24 in 1st Period on Nov. 10). Mason Morelli led the Bears with eight shots yesterday, tying a single-game high by a Bear this season.

SUNDAY FUNDAY:

This afternoon marks Hershey's first road game on a Sunday this season. The Bears are 6-3-0-0-0 in Sunday games this season, but today's contest is the first of four total road games that occur on a Sunday. Hershey's next road Sunday contest comes later this month on Jan. 30 at Lehigh Valley.

