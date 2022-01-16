Condors Claw Barracuda 5-1
January 16, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
Bakersfield, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (13-16-1-0) allowed three goals in the first period and eventually fell to the Bakersfield Condors (12-8-3-3), 5-1, at the Mechanics Bank Arena on Saturday night. With the win, the Condors have now picked up victories in five-straight and points in their last nine consecutive games (6-0-2-1).
- Condors forward James Hamblin (6, 7) netted a pair of goals, his third and fourth of his career against the Barracuda.
- Seth Griffith (9) notched a goal and an assist, extending his point streak to six games (3+7=10).
- Cooper Marody picked up an assist and now has points in seven consecutive games (6+5=11).
- Adam Cracknell (5) got things started two minutes and 45 seconds into the game, snapping a 12-game goalless drought.
- Steenn Pasichnuk ripped in his first of the year and the first in the AHL since April 17, 2021, vs. Texas (16 games).
- All six combined goals came during five-on-five play.
- After the loss, the Barracuda are now 1-2 against the Condors and 15-17-2-3 all time at the Mechanics Bank Arena. The Barracuda and Condors are set to play a home and road next Saturday and Sunday.
The Barracuda are back in action on Tues., Jan. 18 against the San Diego Gulls at the SAP Center. For tickets visit sjbarracuda.com/tickets.
Join The Battery for the new home of the Barracuda, you can put down a $50 deposit on Ticketmaster. Submitting your deposit will secure your spot next season at the team's brand-new 4,200-seat arena which is set to open next Aug. Once you secure a membership, one of our team members will contact you.
Place your deposit by Jan. 17 and receive a complimentary one-day pass to the '22 NHL Rookie Faceoff which will be held at the Barracuda's future home. Contact us today at 408-999-5757 to speak to one of our representatives or email us at sales@sjbarracuda.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 16, 2022
- Marlies Travel to Allentown for Tilt with the Phantoms - Toronto Marlies
- IceHogs Celebrate 11th Annual Autism Awareness Night on Saturday, January 22 at BMO Harris Bank Center - Rockford IceHogs
- Roadrunners Fall 4-1 On The Road - Tucson Roadrunners
- Silver Knights Fall to Ontario, 5-2 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Gulls Soar Past Canucks in San Diego - Abbotsford Canucks
- Gulls Bounce back with Win over Abbotsford - San Diego Gulls
- Reign Share the Wealth to Beat Henderson - Ontario Reign
- Condors Claw Barracuda 5-1 - San Jose Barracuda
- Heat Start Home Stand with 4-1 Win - Stockton Heat
- Win Streak Reaches Five, as Eagles Top Milwaukee, 4-3 - Colorado Eagles
- Ads Battle Back to Earn Point in Shoot-Out Loss - Milwaukee Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.