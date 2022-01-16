Condors Claw Barracuda 5-1

Bakersfield, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (13-16-1-0) allowed three goals in the first period and eventually fell to the Bakersfield Condors (12-8-3-3), 5-1, at the Mechanics Bank Arena on Saturday night. With the win, the Condors have now picked up victories in five-straight and points in their last nine consecutive games (6-0-2-1).

- Condors forward James Hamblin (6, 7) netted a pair of goals, his third and fourth of his career against the Barracuda.

- Seth Griffith (9) notched a goal and an assist, extending his point streak to six games (3+7=10).

- Cooper Marody picked up an assist and now has points in seven consecutive games (6+5=11).

- Adam Cracknell (5) got things started two minutes and 45 seconds into the game, snapping a 12-game goalless drought.

- Steenn Pasichnuk ripped in his first of the year and the first in the AHL since April 17, 2021, vs. Texas (16 games).

- All six combined goals came during five-on-five play.

- After the loss, the Barracuda are now 1-2 against the Condors and 15-17-2-3 all time at the Mechanics Bank Arena. The Barracuda and Condors are set to play a home and road next Saturday and Sunday.

