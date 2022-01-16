Silver Knights Fall to Ontario, 5-2

The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Ontario Reign, 5-2, Saturday night at Orleans Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Maxim Marushev opened the scoring up with a goal for Henderson at just 19-seconds into the contest. Quinton Byfield tied up the match with a powerplay goal midway into the first frame. Austin Wagner netted a second goal for Ontario, giving them their first lead of the night. Nikita Pavlychev and Tyler Madden both added a goal to the Reign's tally, ending the second period 4-1. Pavel Dorofeyev scored a powerplay goal at the start of the third frame to give a second goal to Henderson. Jordan Spence regained a three-goal lead for Ontario, netting one toward the end of the third. The contest ended in a 5-2 win for the Ontario Reign.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights will face off against the Stockton Heat at Stockton Arena on Friday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. PT and Saturday, Jan. 22 at 6 p.m. PT. Watch the matchups on AHLtv and listen in on 1230 The Game.

