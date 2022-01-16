Asselin's Hat Trick Leads P-Bruins to Third Consecutive Victory in 6-3 Win over Bridgeport Islanders
January 16, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - A five-goal second period and a hat trick from Samuel Asselin propelled the Providence Bruins to a 6-3 win over the Bridgeport Islanders on Sunday afternoon. Three P-Bruins recorded a multi-point game as Providence outshot Bridgeport, 38-25, in the win. Providence went one-for-four on the power play and one-for-one on the penalty kill. Jeremy Swayman earned his second consecutive win with 22 saves.
STATS
- Samuel Asselin scored his second career hat trick and added an assist for his first career four-point game. Asselin is riding a five-game point streak in which he has scored four goals and added four helpers for eight points.
- Matt Filipe scored a goal for the second consecutive game and extended his point streak to three games.
- Zach Senyshyn scored a goal for the third consecutive game and pushed his point streak to four games. He has six points (3G, 3A) during that span.
- Steven Fogarty picked up his second consecutive two-point game with a goal and an assist. He has four two-point games in his last six contests.
- Jack Studnicka picked up two assists and extended his point streak to five games. He has one goal and five assists during that span.
- Jack Ahcan, Jesper Froden, J.D. Greenway, Jakub Lauko, and Brady Lyle each recorded one assist. Greenway's assist marks his first career AHL point.
NEXT GAME
- The P-Bruins will remain home in Providence, Rhode Island, and prepare for a rematch against the Bridgeport Islanders on Friday, January 21, at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.
ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP PTS
PROVIDENCE 29 36
SPRINGFIELD 33 40
HERSHEY 34 41
HARTFORD 31 37
CHARLOTTE 32 36
LEHIGH VALLEY 29 27
BRIDGEPORT 37 33
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 30 26
1st 2nd 3rd Final
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 2 3
PROVIDENCE 0 5 1 6
