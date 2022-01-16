Penguins Pull off Gutsy, 2-1 Win over Hershey
January 16, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins took down the top team in the Atlantic Division by defeating the Hershey Bears, 2-1, on Sunday afternoon at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (11-15-1-3) continued the tenacious work ethic it established through its first two games of a three-in-three weekend. The difference in an evenly matched game came from Patrick Watling, who delivered the game-winner for the Penguins on a third-period breakaway.
For the third game in a row, the Penguins struck first. Sam Poulin collected a rebound and navigated around the back of the Bears' net before setting up Alex Nylander for a power-play goal at 5:25 of the second period.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton appeared poised to carry its 1-0 lead into the second intermission, but Hershey had other plans. Shane Gersich stuffed in a loose puck at the Penguins' crease with 7.6 seconds left in the middle frame.
Watling stepped up midway through the third period to put Wilkes-Barre/Scranton back ahead, 2-1. Nathan Légaré intercepted a Bears pass at center ice, then chipped it off the boards to spring Watling on his breakaway. Watling then fired his shot under the blocker of Bears goalie Pheonix Copley for his first goal as a Penguin.
Tommy Nappier held down the fort the rest of the way, denying all 11 shots he faced in the third period. Nappier finished the game having made 23 saves overall.
Copley turned aside 24 shots for Hershey.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will remain on home ice for its next game, Wednesday, Jan. 19, against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Puck drop between the Penguins and Phantoms is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
Individual game tickets and season-ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
