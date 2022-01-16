Iowa Wild Complete Roster Moves
January 16, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild General Manager Mike Murray today announced the American Hockey League (AHL) club has recalled goaltender Trevin Kozlowski from the Iowa Heartlanders of the ECHL. Additionally, the club has signed forward Kaid Oliver to a professional try-out (PTO) agreement.
Kozlowski, 24 (3/27/97), owns a 3.59 goals against average (GAA) and an .899 save percentage (SV%) in 14 games with the Heartlanders this season. In three games with the Wild, he has recorded a 2.53 GAA and a .918 SV%. He wears No. 33 with the Wild.
Oliver, 21 (1/24/00), has recorded 22 points (4-18=22) in 33 games with the Heartlanders this season. Before turning pro, he tallied a total of 153 points (68-85œ) in five seasons with the Victoria Royals and Edmonton Oil Kings of the Western Hockey League (WHL). He will wear No. 26 for the Wild.
The Wild play the Milwaukee Admirals on Monday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. CT.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com.
