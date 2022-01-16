Islanders Doubled up at Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (Jan. 16, 2022) - The Bridgeport Islanders (13-17-3-4), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, saw their six-game point streak come to an end on Sunday with a 6-3 setback against the Providence Bruins (16-9-3-1) at the Dunkin' Donuts Center.

Andy Andreoff, Blade Jenkins and Sam Bolduc each found the back of the net, but the Bruins scored five times in the second period en route to their third straight win.

The Bruins came out strong right from the opening faceoff, but Cory Schneider (3-7-2) was sharp in the first period and backstopped the Islanders to a 1-0 lead at the first intermission. Andreoff cashed in on Bridgeport's initial shot at the 4:28 mark, beating Jeremy Swayman (2-0-0) with a slapper from the deep slot for his sixth goal of the season and first since Dec. 11th. Jeff Kubiak and Thomas Hickey earned assists on the even-strength tally.

Providence bounced back just 14 seconds into the middle period with Zach Senyshyn's team-leading 11th goal of the season, which sparked a five-goal frame and a 5-1 Bruins' lead after two. Jack Studnicka and Sam Asselin teamed up to find Senyshyn in open space for the tying goal, which was Asselin's first of four points on the afternoon (three goals, one assist).

Matt Filipe ripped home his third goal of the season and second in as many days at the 5:36 mark, before Asselin made it 3-1 just over two minutes later with his first of three goals.

Thirty-two seconds after Asselin's goal at 7:53, Steven Fogarty tucked a wrist shot into the top right corner of the net, over Schneider's shoulder, from deep in the right circle. His eighth goal of the season extended Providence's advantage to 4-1 and Asselin's second goal of the period, which came on the power play, made it 5-1 at 12:24. Schneider was relieved by Jakub Skarek (no decision) at that point, finishing the afternoon with 21 saves on 26 shots. It was Schneider's first regulation loss since Nov. 24, 2021.

Jenkins got one back for the Islanders at 1:53 of the third period, racing down the left wing and slipping a low, forehand shot under Swayman for his seventh goal of the year. Erik Brown recorded the only assist, his eighth point (three goals, five assists) in his last 14 games.

Bolduc's first goal of the season closed the deficit to a pair late in regulation. Andreoff won a left-circle faceoff to Paul LaDue, who quickly bumped a pass to the blue line for Bolduc's one-time slap shot at 15:13. Andreoff was Bridgeport's only player with more than one point - his second multi-point effort of the season.

Asselin capped the scoring and ended any potential Islanders comeback at 18:09 of the third period with an empty-net goal to complete his hat trick.

Bridgeport finished the afternoon 0-for-1 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the kill. Providence led the shot count 38-25, while Skarek stopped each of the 11 shots he faced in relief. Swayman made 22 saves.

The Islanders fell to 2-2-0-2 through six games in the season series.

Next Time Out: The Bridgeport Islanders face the Providence Bruins in a Friday night rematch next weekend, featuring a 7:05 p.m. puck drop at the Dunkin' Donuts Center. Fans can follow all of the action from Dunkin' Donuts Center via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network and AHLTV.

