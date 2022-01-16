Marlies Travel to Allentown for Tilt with the Phantoms

The Toronto Marlies road trip continues as they head to Allentown, PA for a tilt with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Sunday afternoon. The two teams met at Coca-Cola Coliseum back on November 20th, where the Marlies came out on top with a 3-2 overtime win.

The Marlies are currently riding a five-game winning streak. They are coming off of a 4-3 overtime win in Hershey on Saturday night. Meanwhile, the Phantoms are playing their third game in as many days, after splitting a two game home-and-home series with Wilkes-Barre Scranton on Friday and Saturday.

Some players to watch on the Marlies include Alex Steeves, who scored the second goal and the overtime winner in Saturday's game against Hershey. Steeves has points (4-1-5) in his last four games and is tied for third overall in goals (11) amongst AHL rookies. Defenceman Filip Král has points (2-4-6) through four consecutive games, and has 13 points (2 goals, 11 assists) in 26 games with the Marlies so far this season. On the Phantoms side, Adam Clendening leads the team with 19 points.

Puck drops at 3:05 PM EST on AHLTV. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.

