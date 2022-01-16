Bridgeport Islanders Continue Road Trip in Providence

January 16, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Bridgeport Islanders (13-16-3-4) continue a three-game road trip at 3:05 p.m. today, looking to extend their unbeaten in regulation streak to a season-high seven games as they face the Providence Bruins (15-9-3-1) at the Dunkin' Donuts Center. The Islanders are 3-0-2-1 since Jan. 1st, following a 4-3 shootout win against the Hershey Bears on Wednesday at Giant Center. Seth Helgeson, Paul Thompson and Erik Brown all scored in regulation, while Michael Dal Colle had the only tally in a three-round shootout. Jakub Skarek (10-8-3) made 27 saves and improved to 2-1 in shootouts this year.

LISTEN ON RADIO: www.bit.ly/IslesRadio

WATCH LIVE: www.ahltv.com

SERIES AT A GLANCE

Today's game is the sixth of 12 meetings between the Islanders and Bruins this season, but only the second of six in Rhode Island. Bridgeport is 2-1-0-2 against Providence so far, earning a 4-3 victory in come-from-behind fashion in their last tilt on Jan. 5th. The Islanders have not traveled to Providence since their second game of the season back on Oct. 16th, resulting in a 2-1 shootout win for the Bruins in their 2021-22 opener. Four of the next five games in the series will take place at the Dunkin' Donuts Center. Today also begins a stretch of three consecutive games between Bridgeport and Providence.

VIEW FROM PROVIDENCE

The Bruins have won two straight games and four of their last five, climbing into second place in the Atlantic Division standings (.607 points percentage). They jumped ahead of Springfield last night with a 5-3 win at the MassMutual Center in game two of three this weekend. Zach Senyshyn, Victor Berglund and Steven Fogarty each scored once and added an assist, while Troy Grosenick (7-2-1) stopped 27 shots. Cameron Hughes also had one assist, extending his point streak to a team-high five games (4g, 4a), and Jack Studnicka scored the Bruins' second goal to give him a four-game point streak (1g, 3a).

GOLDEN GOALIES

Both goaltenders on Bridgeport's roster, Jakub Skarek and Cory Schneider, have been heating up over their last handful of starts. Skarek has won three games in a row and is 3-0-1 over his last four starts dating back to Jan. 1st. He has made 27 or more saves in eight of his last nine appearances. Meanwhile, Schneider is 3-0-2 in his last five starts dating back to Nov. 27th, recording a 1.93 GAA and .932 save percentage over that span. He's allowed two goals or less in five of his last seven starts.

FREE HOCKEY FRENZY

With another overtime session (and shootout) in the books on Wednesday, the Isles have gone past regulation in four of their last six games and six of their last 12. In addition, Bridgeport has gone to OT on 11 occasions this season, tied for third-most in the entire league. The Islanders are 4-7 overall when needing extra time: 2-3 in five-minute overtime sessions and 2-4 in shootouts.

QUICK HITS

Grant Hutton was returned from the New York Islanders Taxi Squad on Friday and is expected to play his 23rd AHL game of the season today... Hutton has five goals and nine points this year... Michael Dal Colle has five goals in his last nine games, and his seven goals and 11 points have come in just 14 contests this season, putting him third on the team in points-per-game (0.79)... He had a six-game point streak end on Wednesday... Jakub Skarek is fourth among AHL goalies in minutes played (1,291:11) and saves (603)... He is tied for third in shootout wins (2)... Otto Koivula is tied for 12th in the AHL with 18 assists.

AFFILIATE REPORT

New York Islanders (11-13-6): Last: 2-0 L vs. Washington, last night -- Next: Monday vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Worcester Railers (11-15-1-1): Last: 2-1 W vs. REA, last night -- Next: Monday at REA, 1 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.