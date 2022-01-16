Blue Jackets Reassign Goaltender Jean-Francois Berube to Monsters
January 16, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Sunday that the Blue Jackets reassigned goaltender Jean-Francois Berube to Cleveland from the Taxi Squad. In 11 appearances for the Monsters this season, Berube went 4-4-5 with one shutout, a 2.82 goals-against average (GAA) and .912 save percentage (S%).
A 6'1", 176 lb. left-catching native of Repentigny, QC, Berube, 30, went 9-10-4 with a 3.39 GAA and .898 S% in 34 career NHL appearances for the New York Islanders and Chicago Blackhawks spanning parts of three seasons from 2015-18. Originally selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the fourth round (95th overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft, Berube went 123-82-25 with 12 shutouts, a 2.59 GAA and .906 S% in 234 career AHL appearances for the Manchester Monarchs, Bridgeport Sound Tigers, Rockford IceHogs, Cleveland, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Hartford Wolf Pack, and Ontario Reign spanning parts of ten seasons from 2009-10, 2012-16, and 2017-22. In 2014-15, Berube participated in the AHL All-Star Game and helped Manchester claim the Calder Cup as AHL Playoff Champions.
In 61 ECHL appearances for the Ontario Reign spanning parts of two seasons from 2011-13, Berube went 32-19-6 with five shutouts, a 2.62 GAA and .908 S%. Prior to his professional career, Berube posted a record of 55-32-15 with five shutouts, a 2.81 GAA and .900 S% in 115 QMJHL appearances for the Montreal Juniors.
