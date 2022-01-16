Heat Start Home Stand with 4-1 Win

STOCKTON, Calif. - Behind two goals from Glenn Gawdin, a multi-point effort from Matthew Phillips and 29 saves from Adam Werner, the Stockton Heat (22-6-2-1) defeated the Tucson Roadrunners (12-13-2-1) by a 4-1 final Saturday at Stockton Arena.

With the win, the Heat improved to 9-0-0-0 on the year following losses.

Stockton jumped on top just past the five-minute mark of the first period, Ryan Olsen's first goal of the season, and built the lead to two as Phillips buried a loose puck in the paint past the midway point of the frame for a 2-0 edge after 20 minutes.

The teams played to a draw for most of the second, a stalemate that Glenn Gawdin ended by banging a rebound past Josef Korenar from the side of the goal to push the lead to three. Each side then added a goal in the third, Cameron Hebig ending the shutout bid with 5:03 to go and Gawdin potting his second of the game with an empty-netter.

NOTABLE

Ryan Olsen's goal was his first point with Stockton. Mark Simpson notched his first assist of the year on the goal.

Matthew Phillips extended his hot streak to five consecutive games with at least a point, goals in four of the last five. He is up to 30 points on the year.

Glenn Gawdin's first goal was his team-leading fourth PPG of the season. Emilio Pettersen's assist was his first point of the season on the man-advantage.

The team scoring first has won all seven games of the season series between Stockton and Tucson.

The Heat are now 9-0-0-0 on the year following losses on the year, outscoring opponents 37-16 in those games.

Stockton is now 12-1-2-0 at home this season.

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 1-for-1

STK PK - 3-for-4

THREE STARS

First - Matthew Phillips (1g,1a)

Second - Adam Werner (29 svs)

Third - Glenn Gawdin (2g)

GOALIES

W - Adam Werner (29 saves on 30 shots faced)

L - Josef Korenar (28 saves on 31 shots faced)

UP NEXT

The Heat continue their home stand Wednesday at 6:30 against the San Diego Gulls.

