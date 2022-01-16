Minnesota Wild Recalls Hunter Jones and Kyle Rau from Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled goaltender Hunter Jones and forward Kyle Rau from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) to the taxi squad.

Jones, 21 (9/21/00), is 2-2-1 with a 2.77 goals-against average (GAA) and a .910 save percentage (SV%) in five games with Iowa and 3-6-2 with a 4.09 GAA and a .882 SV% in 11 games with the Iowa Heartlanders (ECHL) this season. The 6-foot-5, 204-pound native of Brantford, Ontario posted a record of 9-9-1 with a 3.50 GAA, a .886 SV% and two shutouts in 19 AHL games with Iowa last season. He is 11-11-2 with a 3.35 GAA, a .891 SV% and two shutouts in 24 games with Iowa. Minnesota selected Jones in the second round (59th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

Rau, 29 (10/24/92), has recorded 21 points (9-12=21), a plus-5 rating and 59 shots on goal in 22 games with Iowa this season. He ranks T-1st on the team in goals, T-2nd in scoring and assists and T-3rd in plus/minus rating. The 5-foot-9, 171-pound native of Eden Prairie, Minn., ranks T-5th in the AHL with three game-winning goals. Rau has also appeared in four games with Minnesota this season. He owns seven points (2-5=7) in 60 career NHL contests with Florida and the Wild (2015-22). Rau was originally selected by Florida in the third round (91st overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft and signed as a free agent with Minnesota on July 1, 2017.

Minnesota plays at the Colorado Avalanche Monday, Jan. 17 at 2 p.m. CT. Iowa plays the Milwaukee Admirals at Wells Fargo Arena on Monday, Jan. 17 at 2 p.m. CT.

