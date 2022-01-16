Reichel and Mitchell Return to IceHogs; Morris and Hardman Join Blackhawks
January 16, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
Chicago Blackhawks team physician Dr. Michael Terry today released the following medical update:
Defenseman Jake McCabe has been removed from COVID-19 protocol and has been assigned to the active roster.
In addition, the Chicago Blackhawks today announced the following roster moves:
Recalled forward Mike Hardman and goaltender Cale Morris from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League and assigned them to the taxi squad.
Re-assigned forward Lukas Reichel and defenseman Ian Mitchell to Rockford.
