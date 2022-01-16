Rangers Assign Anthony Greco to Wolf Pack
January 16, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The New York Rangers announced on Sunday that the club has assigned forward Anthony Greco from the taxi squad to the Hartford Wolf Pack.
Greco, signed as an unrestricted free agent by the Rangers on October 9th, 2020, was recalled by the club on January 7th. He has scored 23 points (7 g, 16 a) in 26 games with the Wolf Pack this season, good for second on the club overall in scoring and tops among active players.
A veteran of 320 AHL games, Greco has scored 199 points (96 g, 103 a) throughout his career.
The native of Queens, New York, made his Rangers debut on Thursday night against the San Jose Sharks. It was his second career NHL appearance.
The Pack is back at the XL Center on Wednesday night when they play host to the Toronto Marlies. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com!
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
