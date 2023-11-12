Reign Down Eagles, 4-2

November 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release









Ontario Reign battle the Colorado Eagles

(Ontario Reign) Ontario Reign battle the Colorado Eagles(Ontario Reign)

Storyline: Samuel Fagemo scored in his return and Jaret Anderson-Dolan found the back of the net twice as the Ontario Reign (7-4-1) defeated the Colorado Eagles (6-5-3) Sunday afternoon by a final score of 4-2 at Toyota Arena.

Goaltender David Rittich earned his fourth victory of the season for Ontario with 25 saves while also picking up a primary assist, helping to set up Anderson-Dolan's first goal with a long stretch pass. Forward Jacob Doty also scored for the second straight game in the win, posting his fourth tally of the year.

Date: November 12, 2023

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

Three Stars -

1. Jaret Anderson-Dolan (ONT)

2. David Rittich (ONT)

3. Samuel Fagemo (ONT)

W: David Rittich

L: Justus Annunen

Next Game: Friday, November 17 vs. Calgary Wranglers | 7:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

Tickets for all Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.

For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.