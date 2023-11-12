Reign Down Eagles, 4-2
November 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Storyline: Samuel Fagemo scored in his return and Jaret Anderson-Dolan found the back of the net twice as the Ontario Reign (7-4-1) defeated the Colorado Eagles (6-5-3) Sunday afternoon by a final score of 4-2 at Toyota Arena.
Goaltender David Rittich earned his fourth victory of the season for Ontario with 25 saves while also picking up a primary assist, helping to set up Anderson-Dolan's first goal with a long stretch pass. Forward Jacob Doty also scored for the second straight game in the win, posting his fourth tally of the year.
Date: November 12, 2023
Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
Three Stars -
1. Jaret Anderson-Dolan (ONT)
2. David Rittich (ONT)
3. Samuel Fagemo (ONT)
W: David Rittich
L: Justus Annunen
Next Game: Friday, November 17 vs. Calgary Wranglers | 7:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena
Ontario Reign battle the Colorado Eagles
