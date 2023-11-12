Wolf Pack Battle Back in Third, But Fall 3-2 in Overtime to Bruins

PROVIDENCE, RI - The Hartford Wolf Pack struck twice in the third period on Sunday afternoon, erasing a pair of deficits to earn a point against the Providence Bruins in the final game of the club's three-in-three weekend. The Bruins would find the extra point in overtime, however, taking a 3-2 decision to sweep the weekend home-and-home.

Jesper Boqvist played the role of hero for the home team, blazing into the Wolf Pack zone on the left-wing side just over a minute into overtime. Boqvist sprinted to the goal and lifted a shot over the right shoulder of Wolf Pack starter Dylan Garand to send the crowd home happy 1:42 into overtime. The goal was Boqvist's third of the season and his first game winner.

The sides opened the hockey game without a goal in the first period. Each team went to the powerplay but failed to find the back of the net as Garand and Brandon Bussi stood strong.

Anthony Richard opened the scoring 8:17 into the second period, tipping home his second goal of the season while on the powerplay. With Bobby Trivigno in the box for tripping, the Bruins set up in the Hartford zone. Jakub Zboril walked the blueline and fired a shot towards the net that Richard got a piece of from the slot. The shot bounced by Garand to give the Bruins their first of two powerplay goals on the night.

Brandon Scanlin found the response for Hartford 5:10 into the third period, firing home his first goal of the season. Scanlin wandered into the high-slot and fired a shot toward the goal that Bussi never saw as Matt Rempe provided the screen. Trivigno and Ryder Korczak would pick up the helpers on the goal.

The Bruins powerplay restored the lead at 11:39, however, as Marc McLaughlin tapped home his second goal of the season. A pretty passing play saw John Farinacci find McLaughlin at the front of the crease, where he tapped home the goal to make it a 2-1 game.

Late in the game, the Wolf Pack got their chance for an equalizer. Following a timeout, the Wolf Pack were set up for an offensive zone faceoff to the left of Bussi. With the extra attacker out, Riley Nash won the draw back to Nikolas Brouillard, who quickly slid a pass to Jonny Brodzinski. Brodzinski blasted a one-timer over the glove of Bussi for his team-leading seventh goal of the season at 17:49. The goal forced overtime and earned the Wolf Pack a point in the standings.

In overtime, however, Boqvist would prove to be the hero, scoring the winner at 1:42.

The Wolf Pack finish their three-in-three weekend with a 1-1-1-0 record and are now 7-3-2-0 on the season.

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Wednesday morning for the 'School Day Game' against the Springfield Thunderbirds. The puck drop is set for 11:00 a.m. and tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

