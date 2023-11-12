Checkers Stumble in San Jose 5-1

November 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Checkers' string of positive results came to an end Sunday night as they dropped their rematch with San Jose 5-1.

For the second straight contest it was the Barracuda who jumped ahead early, with the home side opening the scoring just 82 seconds in and then doubling that advantage midway through the first frame.

The Checkers punched back in the early stages of the second, as Ryan McAllister found the back of the net to keep his hot hand alive and put Charlotte on the board, but unfortunately it wasn't enough to spark the visitors.

The Barracuda responded with three unanswered strikes of their own - starting with a shorthanded tally late in the second - to lock in a lopsided advantage in their favor. The Checkers couldn't solve San Jose netminder Magnus Chorna down the stretch, and the first series between the two clubs in eight years ended in a split.

NOTES

Tonight's loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the Checkers ... Tonight was also the biggest loss that the Checkers have suffered this season ... McAllister has goals in four straight games - the longest such streak in franchise history ... Santtu Kinnunen is now tied for second among AHL defensemen in assists ... The Checkers have scored one power-play goal over their last 11 opportunities across the last two games ... Tonight was just the second time this season that Charlotte has had a goalie start consecutive games ... Matt Kiersted, Skyler Brind'Amour, Justin Sourdif, Brendan Perlini, Zach Uens, Mark Senden and Zach Uens were the scratches for Charlotte

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.