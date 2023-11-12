Tufte Returns to Eagles, Fairbrother Reassigned to Utah

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Riley Tufte has been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate. In a separate transaction, defenseman Gianni Fairbrother has been reassigned to the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies.

Tufte leads the Eagles in both goals (9) and points (12) and has posted points in eight of his first nine games of the season. His nine goals also rank second among all AHL skaters. A first-round pick of the Dallas Stars in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, Tufte has posted one goal in 16 career NHL games with Colorado and Dallas.

Fairbrother was Montreal's third-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. He missed the 2022-23 season due to a knee injury. The Vancouver, B.C., native spent four-plus seasons with the Everett Silvertips of the Western Hockey League (2016-21), where he served as team co-captain during his final year in 2020-21. The 6-foot, 204-pound blueliner made his professional debut with the AHL's Laval Rocket at the end of the 2020-21 campaign and spent his first full season with Laval in 2021-22. Fairbrother has eight points (1g/7a) in 28 career AHL games and has collected two assists in four ECHL games this season with Utah.

