Colorado Doubled up by Ontario, 4-2

ONTARIO, CA. - Ontario forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan netted a pair of goals, while goaltender David Rittich made 25 saves on 27 shots, as the Reign defeated the Colorado Eagles 4-2 on Sunday. Eagles forwards Oskar Olausson and Ivan Ivan both found the back of the net in the loss.

In the first period, Colorado would earn a pair of early opportunities on the power play but would not be able to take advantage. With the contest still scoreless, and with time ticking down in the opening 20 minutes, Reign forward Jacob Doty wrapped behind the net before stuffing home a backhander. The goal was Doty's fourth of the season and gave Ontario a 1-0 lead with 2:10 remaining in the opening frame.

The Reign would stretch its lead to 2-0 when Rittich snapped a pass to the far blue line, sending Anderson-Dolan on a breakaway, which he would cap off with a wrister from the slot. The tally was Anderson-Dolan's first of the year and doubled Ontario's advantage at the 9:14 mark of the middle frame.

A power play midway through the third period would get the Eagles on the board, as Olausson hammered home a one-timer from the right-wing circle to trim the Reign's lead to 2-1 with 10:25 still remaining in the contest.

The momentum change would be short-lived, as just 46 seconds later, Ontario forward Samuel Fagemo lit the lamp with a one-timer from the high slot to put the Reign up, 3-1.

Colorado would pull goaltender Justus Annunen in favor of the extra attacker, but it would be Anderson-Dolan who would take advantage with an empty-netter from his own zone, expanding Ontario's advantage to 4-1 at the 18:22 mark of the final frame.

The Eagles would not go away, however as Ivan snapped a shot from the bottom of the right-wing circle past Rittich to slice the Reign's lead to 4-2 with 53 seconds left to play.

Colorado was outshot in the contest by a final count of 29-27, as the Eagles finished 1-for-3 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill. Annunen suffered the loss in net, allowing three goals on 28 shots.

