Hogs Reignite I-90 Rivalry in Rosemont

ROCKFORD, Ill.- Looking to return to the win column after consecutive losses, the Rockford IceHogs journey east to visit the Chicago Wolves this afternoon for the second matchup of the season between the two sides. Today is the 181st all-time meeting between Rockford and Chicago, and each team has won exactly half (90) of the previous matchups up to this point.

2023-24 Season Records

Rockford: 5-4-0-0, 10 points (T-3rd, Central)

Chicago: 1-6-1-1, 4 points (7th Central)

Last Meeting with Chicago

The IceHogs welcomed the Wolves to the BMO Center for Rockford's 2023-24 home opener on Oct. 21, and it was the visitors from Rosemont who snatched a 5-2 victory. Rocco Grimaldi scored 23 seconds into the game for the Wolves, but the Hogs answered back with goals from Isaak Phillips and Joey Anderson to tie the game at 2-2 in the third period. Three third-period scores from Chicago led the Wolves to victory.

Mike & Mike

Michal Teply and Mike Hardman have both been productive offensively in their return to the Stateline for the 2023-24 season. Teply is currently in his fourth season with the IceHogs after he was selected by the Blackhawks in the fourth round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. Hardman is in his third Rockford campaign after signing an NHL contract with Chicago in March of 2021 and then signing a two-year extension in August of that year. Both Teply and Hardman experienced offensive regressions last season, but the pair is off to a hot start. Teply tanks seventh in IceHogs scoring with five points (3G, 2A), including a pair of power-play goals. Hardman is tied for fifth in scoring with six points (2G, 4A).

NASCAR Night & Refillable Tumbler Giveaway

Potent Power Play

After a 1-for-3 showing in Friday's loss to Iowa, Rockford's power play continues to pace the AHL at 37.9%. The mark is 10 percentage points higher than the next closest team at 27.5% (Cleveland). The Hogs are tied for the most power-play goals with 10 and have played in fewer games than the three other teams that share that mark (Cleveland-10 games, Syracuse-11, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton-12). Brett Seney is tied for second in the AHL with four power-play goals, and he is also tied for the league lead with eight power-play points (4G, 4A). David Gust is tied the top spot in the AHL with six power-play assists. So far this season, 35.4% of Rockford's goals have come on the power play.

Phillips Recalled to Chicago

The Chicago Blackhawks yesterday announced that the team has recalled defenseman Isaak Phillips from the Rockford IceHogs. Phillips, 22, made his season debut with the Blackhawks on Oct. 30 against the Arizona Coyotes. He has also recorded three points (1G, 2A) in eight games with Rockford this season. Phillips was previously called up to the NHL on Oct. 29 before returning to the IceHogs on Nov. 4.

Killer Hogs

Rockford's penalty kill sits at a respectable 82.8% entering Wednesday's action, ranking 16th in the AHL. Through the first few weekends of the season, the Hogs have the for the third-fewest shorthanded chances in the league with 29. The group has only surrendered five power-play goals this season, and only one has come during a 5-on-4. The Hogs have given up two 4-on-3 goals, a 5-on-3 goal, and a 5-on-5 goal that came when Rockford had an empty net. The first 5-on-4 score against Rockford's PK came on Wednesday against Texas.

Business as Usual

The IceHogs are led offensively by a cadre of proven producers at the AHL level. Joey Anderson leads the team with 12 points (5G, 7A) in nine games. The sixth-year pro has also spent time with Binghamton and Toronto in the AHL and has accrued 135 points (69G, 66A) in 173 AHL games. Brett Seney (5G, 5A) and David Gust (3G, 7A) are tied for second on the team in scoring. Seney played alongside Anderson in Binghamton and Toronto and has amassed 204 points (75G, 129A) in 259 games. Anders Bjork (2G, 5A) ranks for fourth in team scoring and has spent a majority of his pro career in the NHL. While in the AHL, Bjork has totaled 54 points (16G, 38A) in 80 contests.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

2023-24 Head-to-Head Schedule (All Times Central)

Sat., Oct. 21 vs Chicago: L 5-2 - Recap, Highlights

Sun., Nov. 12 at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 17 at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 19 vs Chicago, 7 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 10 vs Chicago, 7 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 16 vs Chicago, 7 p.m.

Sat., Mar. 9 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Wed., Mar. 20 vs Chicago, 7 p.m.

Wed., Mar. 27 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Sat., Mar. 30 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Fri., Apr. 19 vs Chicago, 7 p.m.

Sun., Apr. 21 at Chicago, 3 p.m.

IceHogs vs Wolves, All Time

90-74-11-5

