Hogs Fall 5-0 in Rosemont

ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs were shutout 5-0 by the Chicago Wolves at Allstate Arena on Sunday evening. Chicago's netminder Adam Scheel recorded his first career shutout with 24 saves as Rockford dropped its third straight game.

Despite their league-leading power-play percentage, the IceHogs' special teams were stifled and went 0-for-8 on the man advantage.

After a scoreless first period, the Wolves netted three unanswered goals in the second frame to take a 3-0 lead. Chicago forward Vasily Ponomarev struck first for the Wolves, tipping Chris Terry's one-timer from the high slot past IceHogs goaltender Jaxson Stauber from the low slot (6:09).

Former IceHog Rocco Grimaldi made it 2-0 two minutes later after cleaning up a loose puck in the slot from Cavan Fitzgerald's shot in the right circle (8:56).

Rockford's penalty kill gave up its first power-play goal of the contest after IceHogs forward Anders Bjork was charged with a high-sticking minor at 13:56. Waiting in the low slot, Max Comtois got his stick on a wrister from Vande Sompel in the high slot that bounced past Stauber's blocker side to give Chicago a 3-0 lead to end the middle stanza (14:57).

The Wolves quickly extended their lead to 4-0 to start the final frame with a Tic-Tac-Toe sequence. Falling forward at the goal line, Ponomarev tapped the puck to the left circle, and Terry shuttled the puck across the low slot for Nathan Sucese to poke a shot past a sprawled Stauber from the edge of the crease (1:34).

Taking a 5-0 lead, Isaac Ratcliffe snuck in a wrister from the right point to conclude the third period (14:42).

Stauber marked 28 saves on 33 shots, and Scheel was perfect with 24 saves.

