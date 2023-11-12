Bears' Home Win Streak Snapped in 4-1 Loss to Phantoms

(Hershey, PA) - Ivan Miroshnichenko scored the lone goal for the Hershey Bears (9-4-0-0) as the hosts fell to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (5-6-2-0) by a 4-1 final on Sunday afternoon in front of a crowd of 9,310 at GIANT Center. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak on home ice for the Bears, as Hershey hosted its Hockey Fights Cancer game. Miroshnichenko himself is a cancer survivor after previously battling a diagnosis with Hodgkin lymphoma in the spring of 2022.

Lehigh Valley opened the scoring at 13:46 of the first period when Garrett Wilson beat Clay Stevenson shortly after a face-off when he stuffed in a wrap-around attempt at the right post.

Miroshnichenko tied the game 5:53 into the second period when he skated up the left wing and cut to the slot before ripping his third of the season past Nolan Maier, with Logan Day and Jake Massie receiving assists.

Rhett Gardner put the visitors up 2-1 at 9:17 with a shot from the hash-marks that beat Stevenson underneath the glove.

Stevenson however, kept the Bears within striking distance, notably denying the Phantoms on a 2-on-0 shorthanded breakaway opportunity with just under seven minutes remaining in the stanza.

Jon-Randall Avon pushed Lehigh Valley's lead to two goals 2:06 into the third period when he hammered a back-door play past Stevenson, and Cooper Marody added a power-play marker at 4:06.

Shots finished 30-19 in favor of the Bears. Stevenson went 15-for-19 for Hershey in the loss; Maier went 29-for-30 in the win for Lehigh Valley. Hershey was 0-for-7 on the power play; the Phantoms went 1-for-2 with the man advantage.

The Bears visit the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Mohegan Sun Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 7:05 p.m. Hershey returns home to host the Bridgeport Islanders for Yuengling Can Holder Night at GIANT Center on Friday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. The first 3,000 fans 21-and-over in attendance will receive a Calder Cup Champions can holder, courtesy of Yuengling. Fans 21-and-over can also enjoy 16 oz. Yuengling cans for just $5, available from when doors open until puck drop. Purchase tickets for the game.

