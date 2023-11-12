Laval Scorches Moose Sunday

The Manitoba Moose (4-5-0-0) faced off against the Laval Rocket (3-7-1-0) on Sunday afternoon at Canada Life Centre. Manitoba was coming off a 4-1 defeat against Rockford the previous Sunday.

Laval opened the scoring 49 seconds into the contest. Logan Mailloux gathered the disc at the blue line and put a shot on goal. The puck tumbled through traffic and beat a screened Oskari Salminen. The Rocket pushed further ahead with a goal at the 3:33 mark. Jan Mysak's shot was knocked away by Salminen and landed in the slot. Tobie Bisson followed up and zipped the rebound home. The Rocket brought the advantage to 3-0 with less than five to go in the period with a shorthanded goal off the rush from Nathan Legare. The Moose got on the board courtesy of a goal with 36 seconds left. Jeff Malott hounded a Laval defender's stick, deflecting a pass that slipped through the padding of Jakub Dobes. Manitoba trailed 3-1 after 20 minutes of play and was outshot 13-10.

Laval reclaimed the three-goal cushion 2:19 into the middle stanza. Joshua Roy sped into the zone concluded a passing play with William Trudeau by ripping the puck past Salminen. The Moose netminder was called to the bench as Thomas Milic took over the crease, which signified his AHL debut. The Rocket goal was the only scoring of the second frame. Milic stopped all 11 shots he faced as the Moose took the dressing room 4-1.

Manitoba struck just shy of the three-minute mark of the third. With the Moose on the power play, Nikita Chibrikov put a heavy shot on goal that was tipped by Parker Ford. The disc tumbled to the side of the crease where Malott was waiting to pot his second of the game. Laval restored the three-goal lead with a power play goal, as the puck was knocked past Milic by Jared Davidson. With less than a minute to go, the Rocket struck again and Sean Farrell bounced one past Milic on a late power play for a 6-2 final score.

Quotable

Moose Defenceman Declan Chisholm (Click for full interview)

"Just some unlucky bounces. We also just had too many turnovers. When they were coming off the rush, they had some high-end skill guys that can shoot the puck. When you're giving up odd-man rushes, in the neutral zone, they're going to capitalize. Just wasn't as clean as we wanted to be on breakouts and getting the puck out as fast as possible. I think we could have caught them, they're a hard pinching team and if we just slashed and got the puck out it would be the opposite way. "

Statbook

Thomas Milic made 20 saves in his AHL debut

Jeff Malott tallied his ninth AHL two-goal contest

What's Next?

The Moose rematch against the Laval Rocket at Canada Life Centre on Monday, Nov. 13. Puck drop is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. CT. Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

You can catch the game on 680 CJOB, CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

