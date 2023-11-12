Wolf Pack Name Steve Smith Interim Head Coach

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury and Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has named Steve Smith as interim Head Coach of the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Smith, 60, is in his third season with the Wolf Pack. He was named an Assistant Coach with the club on August 24th, 2021, and spent the last two seasons in that role under Head Coach Kris Knoblauch. Smith spent two games as the Wolf Pack's interim Head Coach during the 2021-22 season while Knoblauch was with the Rangers due to COVID-19 protocols.

Prior to joining the Wolf Pack, Smith served as an Assistant Coach with the NHL's Calgary Flames (1997-98), Edmonton Oilers (2010-14), Carolina Hurricanes (2014-18), and Buffalo Sabres (2018-21).

Smith enjoyed an 804 game NHL career, playing with the Oilers, Chicago Blackhawks, and Flames. He scored 375 points (72 g, 303 a) in his career, and won the Stanley Cup three times as a member of the Oilers (1987, 1988, 1990).

Earlier today, the Oilers announced that Wolf Pack Head Coach Kris Knoblauch has been named the team's new head coach.

Knoblauch was named the seventh head coach in Wolf Pack history on July 29th, 2019. He posted a record of 119-90-18-14 in 241 games as the Wolf Pack's Head Coach.

