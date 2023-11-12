Hockey Fights Cancer Night Game Preview: Bears vs. Phantoms, 3 p.m.

November 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears look to improve to 4-0-0-0 versus the Lehigh Valley Phantoms as they host Hockey Fights Cancer Night today at GIANT Center.

Hershey Bears (9-3-0-0) vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms (4-6-2-0)

November 12, 2023 | 3 p.m. | Game 13 | GIANT Center

Referees: Justin Kea (44), Jim Curtin (22)

Linespersons: Richard Jondo (55), Bill Lyons (27)

Tonight's Promotions:

Hockey Fights Cancer Night - Joining the efforts of the National Hockey League, Hockey Fights Cancer unites the hockey community in support of cancer patients and their families.

Penn State Health Light-Up Inflatable Cheer Stix Night - All Fans will receive a light-up inflatable Cheer Stix, courtesy of Penn State Health. One (1) Cheer Stix per person.

Hockey Fights Cancer Warm Up Jersey Auction - Players will be wearing Hockey Fights Cancer themed sublimated warm up jerseys prior to the game that will be auctioned off post game to benefit local charities.

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, former Bears captain Garrett Mitchell, and FOX43 sports director Todd Sadowski on the call

TELEVISION: Antenna TV (WPMT 43.2, Xfinity Ch. 247 and 1178, Verizon FiOS Ch. 463, Blue Ridge Ephrata Ch. 91, Blue Ridge Newberry/Duncannon Ch. 88)

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, In-arena on 88.9 FM, Capitals Radio

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 2:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears returned to action for the first time in a week and scored a 2-0 victory over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at PPL Center last night. The Chocolate and White started the scoring at 10:04 of the first period as Mike Vecchione overpowered Lehigh Valley goaltender Parker Gahagen with a shot from the slot for his fifth goal of the season. In the second period,

Pierrick Dubé added to Hershey's lead with his fifth goal of the season, striking five-hole on Gahagen at 10:07. In the third period, the Phantoms fired 11 shots at Hershey goaltender Clay Stevenson, but the rookie stood tall in goal to finish the evening with a 24-save shutout. Both teams finished 0-for-2 on the power play and shots favored the Phantoms 24-21 in the defeat. The loss was Lehigh Valley's third straight (0-2-1-0) while the victory gave Hershey wins in two consecutive games and in five of its last six outings.

HOCKEY FIGHTS CANCER:

Today is Hockey Fights Cancer Night, and the contest marks the fifth time the Bears have hosted this event at GIANT Center. Hershey will wear special lavender accented warm-up jerseys that will be auctioned post-game for charity. Hershey is 3-1-0-0 all-time on Hockey Fights Cancer Night, and in the club's first event in 2018, current Bear Aaron Ness scored the lone goal in a seven-round shootout to give Hershey a 2-1 win over Hartford. Hershey's Mike Sgarbossa has goals in previous Hockey Fights Cancer games, scoring the game-winner in 2019 versus Charlotte, and adding two more tallies in 2021 in a victory over the Checkers.

GIANTS AT GIANT CENTER:

Hershey enters today's contest with five straight wins at GIANT Center. After falling on Opening Night to the Belleville Senators, the Bears have been perfect on home ice since, outscoring opponents 22-7. In that win streak, Hershey has defeated Lehigh Valley twice in Chocolatetown, posting a 4-0 win on Oct. 28 and a 4-3 overtime decision on Nov. 1. Only the Colorado Eagles (5-0-1-0, 12 points) have been better on home ice than Hershey (5-1-0-0, 11 points).

SEIZE THE DAY:

Hershey defender Logan Day assisted on Pierrick Dubé's second period goal last night, giving him his first helper of the season. For Day, the assist was a milestone marker as he scored his 100th career American Hockey League and professional point. The defender has three points (2g, 1a) in 12 games this season in his second year with the Bears. Prior to joining Hershey and helping the team to a Calder Cup, Day spent two years with the Phantoms, skating in 95 games and registering 33 points (7g, 26a).

BEARS BITES:

Hershey forward Ivan Miroshnichenko is a cancer survivor as the 19-year-old beat a bout with Hodgkin lymphoma in 2022. He will be among those recognized during tonight's special event...After his tally last night, four of

Pierrick Dubé's five goals this season have come versus Lehigh Valley...In last night's victory defender Dmitry Osipov made his Hershey debut, logging a fight versus Lehigh Valley's Ronnie Attard...Dating back to last season, Hershey has points in eight straight games versus the Phantoms (7-0-0-1)...After tallying an assist last night, defenseman Aaron Ness is three points away from passing Patrick McNeill (152 points) for eighth all-time in Bears scoring among blueliners...Todd Nelson's next victory will move him into sole possession of 11th place all-time for victories among AHL coaches. He is currently tied with Terry Reardon at 362 wins.

ON THIS DATE:

Nov. 12, 1983 - Doug Morrison scored four goals in a 7-4 victory for the Bears over the New Haven Knighthawks at Hersheypark Arena.

