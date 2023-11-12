Moose Recall Goaltender Milic

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team recalled goaltender Thomas Milic from the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals.

Born Apr. 14, 2003 - New Westminster, B.C.

Height 6.00 - Weight 179 - Catches L

Milic, 20, has appeared in six games for the Admirals, posting a record of 4-0-1 along with a 2.36 goals-against average and .901 save percentage. Milic was named the ECHL Goaltender of the Week from Oct. 23-29 with a 2-0-0 record, 1.00 goals-against average and .959 save percentage, along with one shutout, to achieve the honour.

Prior to turning professional, Milic's junior career saw him accumulate a combined 60-23-5 record, 2.35 goals-against average and .917 save percentage, all with the WHL's Seattle Thunderbirds. The netminder was a fifth round selection, 151st overall, of the Winnipeg Jets in the 2023 NHL Draft.

The Moose clash with the Laval Rocket today at Canada Life Centre. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT. Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

You can catch all Moose games on CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

