Monsters Fall in 2-1 Overtime Loss against Senators

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Cleveland Monsters lost to the Belleville Senators 2-1 in overtime on Sunday afternoon at CAA Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 7-3-1-0 and are currently in third place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Jake Christiansen opened the first period with a marker at 5:06 off feeds from Tyler Angle and Nick Blankenburg, but a late power-play goal from Belleville's Egor Sokolov at 19:01 forced a tie going into the first intermission. After a scoreless second and third period, Belleville's Angus Crookshank scored at 1:05 in the extra frame and pushed the final score to 2-1 Senators.

Cleveland's Pavel Cajan had 34 stops in defeat while Belleville's Leevi Merilainen made 37 saves for the win.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 0 0 0 - 1

BEL 1 0 0 1 - 2

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 38 0/2 3/4 8 min / 4 inf

BEL 36 1/4 2/2 4 min / 2 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Cajan L 34 2 1-1-1

BEL Merilainen W 37 1 2-0-1

Cleveland Record: 7-3-1-0, 3rd North Division

Belleville Record: 6-4-0-1, 5th North Division

