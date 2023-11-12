Wolf Pack Eye Revenge on Bruins in Weekend Finale

PROVIDENCE, RI - The Hartford Wolf Pack hit the road again to close out their second three-in-three weekend of the season. The Wolf Pack take the 90-minute trek to Providence to take on the Bruins for the second time in less than 24 hours.

The puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m. and coverage is available on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the third of ten meetings between the Wolf Pack and Bruins this season and the second of five at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. The sides met on October 13th in Providence, with the Wolf Pack taking a 3-2 victory in the shootout.

Brennan Othmann struck twice in the victory for the Wolf Pack, notching the first two goals of his AHL career on the powerplay. Jonny Brodzinski had the lone goal in the shootout, while Louis Domingue stopped all three Bruins shooters to give Hartford their first victory of the season.

The Bruins got their revenge last night, taking a 2-0 decision at the XL Center. Micheal DiPietro made 34 saves to collect his first shutout as a Bruin and his second win of the season. Curtis Hall scored the game-winning goal just 2:57 into the game, firing a shot by Olof Lindbom from the slot.

Hall then picked up an assist on the insurance marker at 8:34 of the third period. Dan Renouf stepped into a blast from the left-wing circle that rocketed over the shoulder of Lindbom. The goal was Renouf's second of the weekend and third of the season.

The clubs will meet once more in the month of November. They meet again in Hartford on November 22nd at 7:00 p.m.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

Last night's loss snapped a four-game point streak (3-0-1-0) for the Wolf Pack and dropped them to 7-3-1-0 on the season. The club has now dropped two straight home games at the XL Center and is 2-2-0-0 at home this season. On the road, however, the club has thrived with a 5-1-1-0 mark. They recently completed a season-long, five-game road trip in which they posted a 3-1-1-0 record.

The 19 shots allowed in last night's 2-0 defeat were the fewest allowed in a single game this season by the Wolf Pack. The two shots allowed in the third period were a single period low this season.

Last night was the first time this season that the Wolf Pack had been shutout. They had not been blanked in a game since a 1-0 loss at Springfield on April 15th, 2023.

The Wolf Pack have won six straight games in Providence, including the Calder Cup Playoffs, dating back to last season. The Pack finished the 2022-23 season with a 4-3 overtime victory on January 22nd, a 2-1 overtime victory on January 27th, and a 5-3 victory on April 8th before winning both playoff games in Providence.

The Pack blanked the Bruins 1-0 in Game 1 of their Atlantic Division Semifinals series on April 28th, then took a 2-1 decision in Game 2 on April 29th. The sixth victory in this streak came on October 13th, 3-2 in the shootout.

Brodzinski leads the Wolf Pack in both goals with six and points with eleven (6 g, 5 a). Mac Hollowell, meanwhile, leads the team in assists with nine.

Bruins Outlook:

The Bruins won their second consecutive game last night and will go for a three-in-three sweep this afternoon against the Wolf Pack. Their last home victory against Hartford came on January 15th, 2023, with a final score of 3-2 in overtime. The last regulation win against Hartford at home came on December 4th, 2022, with a final score of 3-1.

Hall's goal 2:57 into the game last night was the first game-winning goal of his AHL career. It was the fifth goal overall of his career. His goal and assist last night gives him four points (1 g, 3 a) on the season, which ties his point total from the 2022-23 campaign.

DiPietro's shutout was the second of his AHL career. He previously blanked the Cleveland Monsters on January 31st, 2020. DiPietro made 27 saves in the win as a member of the Utica Comets.

Luke Toporowski leads the Bruins in goals with five, while Fabian Lysell leads the club in points with ten (4 g, 6 a) through 12 games this season.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 2:50 p.m. on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Wednesday, November 15th, when they host the Springfield Thunderbirds in the annual 'School Day Game'! The puck drop is set for 11:00 a.m., and tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

