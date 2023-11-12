Boqvist's Overtime Winner Lifts P-Bruins Past Wolf Pack
November 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - Forward Jesper Boqvist netted the game-winning goal in overtime, lifting the Providence Bruins past the Hartford Wolf Pack 3-2 on Sunday evening at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Marc McLaughlin and Anthony Richard scored the other Providence goals, while John Farinacci and Fabian Lysell each posted two assists. Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 35 shots to earn his fourth straight victory.
How It Happened
Jakub Zboril's slap shot from the point deflected off Richard's stick in the slot and trickled under the goaltender's pads for a power play goal, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 11:43 remaining in the second period. Farinacci received a secondary assist.
Brandon Scanlin's wrist shot from the top of the slot found the back of the net, tying the game at 1-1 with 14:50 left in the third period.
While on the power play, Farinacci zipped a pass from the left circle to McLaughlin on top of the blue paint, where he redirected the puck across the goal line, giving Providence a 2-1 lead with 8:22 to play in the third period. Lysell was credited with the secondary assist.
Jonny Brodzinski's one-timer from the point tied the game at 2-2 with 2:10 remaining in the third period.
Lysell fed a pass to Boqvist up the seam, who broke away from the defense and flipped a shot over the goaltender's shoulder, giving the P-Bruins the win 1:42 into overtime.
Stats
Bussi stopped 35 of the 37 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 31 shots.
The Providence power play went 2-for-3, and the penalty kill was 2-for-2.
Up Next
The Providence Bruins host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Friday, November 17 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 P.M.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 12, 2023
- Hogs Fall 5-0 in Rosemont - Rockford IceHogs
- Laval Scorches Moose Sunday - Manitoba Moose
- Wolf Pack Battle Back in Third, But Fall 3-2 in Overtime to Bruins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Terry Records 700th Career AHL Point in Wolves' 5-0 Win over IceHogs - Chicago Wolves
- Sweet Revenge in Chocolate Town - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bears' Home Win Streak Snapped in 4-1 Loss to Phantoms - Hershey Bears
- Malinski Recalled by Colorado Avalanche - Colorado Eagles
- Boqvist's Overtime Winner Lifts P-Bruins Past Wolf Pack - Providence Bruins
- Monsters Fall in 2-1 Overtime Loss against Senators - Cleveland Monsters
- Tufte Returns to Eagles, Fairbrother Reassigned to Utah - Colorado Eagles
- Wolf Pack Name Steve Smith Interim Head Coach - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Moose Recall Goaltender Milic - Manitoba Moose
- Hogs Reignite I-90 Rivalry in Rosemont - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolf Pack Eye Revenge on Bruins in Weekend Finale - Hartford Wolf Pack
- A Win in the Desert - Calgary Wranglers
- Hockey Fights Cancer Night Game Preview: Bears vs. Phantoms, 3 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #11: Tucson Roadrunners at Coachella Valley Firebirds - Tucson Roadrunners
- Abbotsford Made It Three Straight Victories As The Canucks Shut Out The Condors 4-0 On Saturday Night - Abbotsford Canucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Providence Bruins Stories
- Boqvist's Overtime Winner Lifts P-Bruins Past Wolf Pack
- Dipietro's 34-Save Shutout Boosts P-Bruins to Victory Over Wolf Pack
- Renouf's Four Points Help P-Bruins Top Thunderbirds
- P-Bruins Bested by Monsters in Thrilling Third Period
- Toporowski's Two Straight Tallies Bolsters Providence to Victory Over Monsters