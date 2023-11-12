Abbotsford Made It Three Straight Victories As The Canucks Shut Out The Condors 4-0 On Saturday Night

The Abbotsford Canucks wrapped up their four game home stand with a rematch against the Bakersfield Condors on Saturday night.

Jeremy Colliton made no changes to the lineup that beat the Condors 4-1 on Thursday night, while former Canuck, Lane Pederson, drew into Bakersfield's roster. It would be a goaltending rematch as well, with Artūrs Šilovs and Jack Campbell starting between the pipes for Abbotsford and Bakersfield respectively.

Those two netminders would be busy, yet remain perfect through the opening 20 minutes, as neither side could find the back of the net in the first period.

That perfect streak would continue until the 8:31 mark of the second period, when Max Sasson pinched on a Condors defenceman in the Abbotsford zone, coughing the puck up. Linus Karlsson stepped up and hit Sasson in stride, who was sent towards Campbell. He closed in on goal, and fired the puck blocker side on Campbell, beating the netminder and opening the scoring. The goal would be Sasson's fourth of the season and second in three games.

Abbotsford would double their advantage before the end of the period, this time coming from Aatu Räty. Sasson played the puck back to Matt Irwin at the point, who fired a slap pass to Räty at the far post. He would guide the puck home on the back hand, for his second goal in three games.

The Canucks would take that two goal lead into the break, outshooting the Condors 18-15 in the process.

Abbotsford would keep up their pressure, with Max Sasson once again finding himself on the scoresheet. He intercepted a wayward Condors pass in the neutral zone, steamed towards Campbell and went high glove side for his second of the night. His unassisted tally made it a three goal lead, which was soon pushed to four just minutes later.

Arshdeep Bains batted the puck out of the air in the neutral zone, and broke forward down the left side. Sheldon Dries joined him, creating a two-on-one breakaway chance. Bains squared the puck to Dries, who finished his chance into the half-empty net, putting the game beyond reach.

The score would hold and Abbotsford ended up taking the contest 4-0, their third victory in a row and completing a sweep of the Condors for the series.

Sasson would pick up his first multi-goal game of his professional career, adding an assist for a three point night. Linus Karlsson and Aatu Räty would grab their fourth and third points of the win streak respectively, while Šilovs would pick up his second shutout in the last three games. Campbell would stop 22 of Abbotsford's 26 shots.

Up next for the Canucks is a four game road trip, stopping in Henderson on November 17th and 18th, and then fly home for a couple of days before heading over to face Calgary on November 25th and 26th. Abbotsford will then return home for two games against Laval on December 1st and 2nd (Teddy Bear Toss), and wrapping up with a pair of home games against Coachella Valley a week later.

