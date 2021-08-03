Redbirds Fall Short in Series Opener at Durham
August 3, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
DURHAM, North Carolina - The Memphis Redbirds fell in the first game of their weeklong, six-game series at the Durham Bulls (Triple-A affiliate, Tampa Bay Rays) by a 5-2 final on Tuesday night. Durham has won six of their seven meetings with Memphis so far this season.
Early on, the game was defined by two-out power. Each team smacked a two-run homer with two outs in third. Nolan Gorman hit his blast to dead center field in the top of the inning, while Josh Lowe lofted his dinger to left-center field in the bottom half of the frame. It was Gorman's fifth home run in Triple-A this season and his first away from AutoZone Park.
Durham (52-26) hit another two-run home run to take the lead in the fifth. Taylor Walls launched a homer over the 32-foot-high wall in left field, giving the Bulls a 4-2 lead.
Matthew Liberatore was pulled from his start later in the fifth inning. The lefthander officially worked 4.1 innings, allowing four runs (two earned) on four hits with three walks and four strikeouts.
The Bulls tacked on another run via the long ball in the sixth, when Rene Pinto lined a solo shot over the center-field wall. Durham has hit 19 home runs in seven games against Memphis (38-41) this season.
Durham's bullpen closed the game down late, as four relievers combined to throw five scoreless innings with just two hits allowed and three strikeouts. 10 of the final 11 batters for Memphis were set down in order.
The Memphis Redbirds are the proud Triple-A Affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals. Memphis has claimed four League Championships and one Triple-A National Championship since their affiliation with St. Louis began in 1998.
memphisredbirds.com/tickets.
Next Game
Wednesday, August 4 @ Durham (5:35 p.m. CT)
- Redbirds Probable Starter: RHP Angel Rondón
- Bulls Probable Starter: RHP Tommy Romero
Watch: MiLB.tv
Listen: MiLB First Pitch App
