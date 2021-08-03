Saints to Honor 2019 Championship Team on August 5

ST. PAUL, MN - The magical moment didn't get its storybook ending. The 2019 St. Paul Saints captured the hearts and minds of their fanbase bringing them the championship they had waited 15 years to celebrate. The only problem was, there was no celebration on Opening Day in 2020. No banner raising, no ring ceremony, no final opportunity to show their appreciation to George Tsamis and his team. It may be a season late, but fans can finally give the 2019 the ovation they so rightfully deserve.

On Thursday, August 5 several players from the championship team, along with manager George Tsamis, will be in town for a pre-game celebration. The ceremony will begin at 6:45 p.m. and includes a celebratory championship video, the official banner raising, an on-field ceremony, and recognition of the 2019 team. Those scheduled to appear: manager George Tsamis, 1B/DH Brady Shoemaker, American Association Championship Final MVP, INF Chesny Young, RHP Eddie Medina, 2B Josh Allen, OF Dan Motl, INF/OF Blake Schmit, OF/DH Jabari Henry, OF Michael Lang, LHP Jordan Jess, RHP Ryan Zimmerman, RHP Ryan Schlosser, LHP Ken Frosch, and RHP Karch Kowalczyk.

The 2019 Saints team went 17-3 down the stretch (23-5 including the playoffs) and finished with the best record in the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball at 64-36. They trailed in their best-of-five North Division Playoff Series 0-2 to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks and were down 4-0 in the bottom of the seventh with a perfect game against them. The Saints scored four in the seventh and two in the eighth for a 6-4 win. The Saints won Game 4, 1-0 by scoring a run in the bottom of the ninth and came from behind once again in Game 5. They trailed 5-0 going into the bottom of the sixth before scoring five runs to tie it. After giving up two runs in the top of the eighth, the Saints scored four in the bottom of the inning to win 9-7 and reaching the American Association Finals.

In the American Association Finals against the Sioux City Explorers the Saints took the first two games on the road 12-3 and 3-2 before returning home for Game 3 of the best-of-five series. Once again, they came from behind for the victory. Trailing 3-0 after the first, they scored a run in the third and then got a grand slam from Chesny Young in the sixth as they went on to win 6-3 and win their first title since 2004.

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets begin at $5 for the Treasure Island berm seating, $6 for bleacher seats, $15 for outfield reserved, $18 for the drink rail, infield reserved and home plate reserved. Friday home games with Post-Game Fireworks are an additional $2 per ticket. Post-Game Fireworks Supershows (September 11) are an additional $3 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

Saints Box Office hours on non-game days are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. On game days, the Box Office will open at 9 a.m., Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and 9:00 a.m. on Sunday and will remain open until 15 minutes following each game. Tickets are always available at saintsbaseball.com.

