Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (37-39) at Iowa Cubs (32-43)

August 3, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: Principal Park

FIRST PITCH: 7:38 PM ET

GAME #77 / Road #41: Indianapolis Indians (37-39) at Iowa Cubs (32-43)

PROBABLES: RHP Beau Sulser (5-4, 4.13) vs. RHP Joe Biagini (1-5, 6.13)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

SUNDAY: After dropping the first three games of the series, the Indians came back to leave St. Paul with a series tie on Sunday. The offense showed up in a big way, coming out of the gate with six runs before the Saints could record an out en route to a 12-5 win. Indianapolis sent 10 batters to the plate in the opening frame, the first seven reaching base safely on hits, with a pair of three-run home runs by Colin Moran and Anthony Alford. After both teams traded runs in the fourth and fifth innings, Fabricio Macias joined Indy's parade of home runs with a two-run shot to extend the lead to 10-2 in the sixth. The Indians offense wasn't done however, putting up two runs in the ninth inning on a solo homer by Christian Bethancourt and Anthony Alford's fourth RBI of the night.

18 HITS ON 8/1: The Indians scored 12 runs on a season-high 18 hits and 11 extra-base knocks. It was the team's most hits since Aug. 1, 2019 at Toledo exactly two years prior. The 11 extra-base hits - six doubles, one triple and four home runs - was the team's most since April 27, 2018 at Columbus. The four homers also matched a season high (May 11 vs. Toledo).

DRIVING 'EM IN: Anthony Alford went 3-for-5 with a double, home run and career-high tying four RBI on Sunday at St. Paul. After having just two four-RBI games in his career entering this season, it was his second of the season (also: July 20 vs. Toledo) and his eighth multi-RBI performance of the season. In the win, Alford also launched his team-leading 11th home run, a three-run shot to extend the Indians lead to 6-0 in the first inning. He also leads the Indians with a .301 batting average (52-for-173).

EXTRA-BASES FOR BETHANCOURT: Christian Bethancourt and Anthony Alford led the Indians on Sunday with three hits apiece. All three of Bethancourt's hits were for extra-bases, which tied a career high (also: July 27, 2015 vs. Durham, three doubles). He doubled twice and led off the ninth inning with his eighth home run of the season to extend the Indians lead to 11-2.

WELCOME TO THE ROTATION: Indianapolis native Dillon Peters made his first start with his hometown team on Sunday and allowed just one run - a home run to Gilberto Celestino - on two hits. He walked three batters and struck out five as the Indians piled on the run support. Prior to being traded from Los Angeles (AL) to Pittsburgh, he made eight starts with Triple-A Salt Lake and compiled a 2-2 record, 4.35 ERA (20er/41.1ip) and 48 strikeouts. In 111 career starts, Peters has gone 39-31 with a 4.12 ERA (251er/548.0ip).

REHABBERS IN THE INFIELD: Colin Moran went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and Erik Gonzalez went 2-for-3 with an RBI double in Sunday's win at St. Paul. They each joined Indianapolis on their respective rehab assignments during the series at St. Paul after opening the season with Pittsburgh. Moran was placed on the injured list with a pisiform bone fracture in his left wrist after being hit by a pitch on June 28 at Colorado, and Gonzalez was placed on the IL on July 2 with a right oblique strain.

ALTOONA ARM: John O'Reilly earned the save in his Triple-A debut on Sunday afternoon at St. Paul. With a substantial lead in hand, he surrendered two runs on five hits and recorded the final 10 outs of the game to line up for the save. O'Reilly was promoted on Saturday after going 3-3 with a 5.09 ERA (20er/35.1ip) in 22 games with Altoona. He was the second pitcher from Double-A to make his Triple-A debut with the Indians last week, following Hunter Stratton (July 30).

TONIGHT: The Indians will look to build on their three-game winning streak as they begin a new six-game series at Iowa. The Indians are slotted to play seven games in the next six days vs. their former American Association opponent, with the I-Cubs holding a 7-4 lead on the season series so far. Both RHP Beau Sulser and RHP Joe Biagini have made two starts against the opposing offenses this season. Sulser is 0-0 with a 2.25 ERA (2er/8.0ip) and 11 strikeouts, with his most recent outing coming on July 4 when he tossed 5.1 hitless innings. Biagini is 0-1 with a 3.68 ERA (3er/7.1ip) and three strikeouts in two appearances (one start).

WELCOME TO THE CIRCLE CITY: Infielder Michael Chavis was traded from Boston to Pittsburgh in exchange for LHP Austin Davis at the trade deadline on July 30 and was assigned to Indianapolis. He has split time between the Red Sox and Triple-A Worcester this season, hitting .263 (25-for-95) with six home runs and 17 RBI in 24 games with the WooSox. Chavis has spent most of his time as Worcester's first baseman, compiling a .987 fielding percentage (2 errors, 155 total chances) in 158.2 innings. He was originally selected as the 26th overall pick in the 2014 First-Year Player Draft and made his MLB debut with the Red Sox in 2019.

