Bisons Fall to IronPigs, 6-1

A bullpen game by Lehigh Valley IronPigs stifled the Buffalo Bisons' offense to hand the Herd their fourth straight loss, 6-0, at Coca-Cola Park Tuesday.

The IronPigs used six pitchers in the game one affair combining to allow just five hits, one run and strike out ten. Julian Garcia earned the win striking out two and allowing no runs over two innings.

Lehigh Valley's offense blitzed Buffalo for five quicks runs on eight hits over the third and fourth innings, including a hard-hit RBI double down the right-field line by former first overall pick in the MLB Draft, Mickey Moniak.

Bisons' starter Thomas Hatch struggled to locate in the third and fourth innings throwing just 21 strikes in 41 pitches. The righty's lack of consistency allowed a few pitches to float in the middle of the zone and the IronPigs took advantage.

Hatch did ultimately settle down and gave Buffalo five innings of length. Despite surrendering a season-high five runs, Hatch still has a 3.15 ERA, second-best on the team among starters.

The bullpen excelled in keeping the deficit minimal. The three Buffalo relievers combined to pitch three one-run frames highlighted by Dany Jimenez punching out the side in the sixth.

The Buffalo offense showed signs of life in the ninth producing two hits and a run. Kevin Smith began the frame with a leadoff walk, Tyler White doubled, and Christian Colon singled to move him around the bags and home.

The number eight prospect in the Toronto Blue Jays system Otto Lopez, 22, made his Triple-A debut starting at second base. Despite going 0-4 in his first appearance, Lopez leaves plenty to be excited about.

Lopez dominated with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats hitting .330 in 69 games to lead Double-A Northeast. He also hit 24 doubles good enough for the second-most in the league.

Tuesday began a six-game series for the Herd in Allentown, Pennsylvania against the IronPigs, the only trip Buffalo is scheduled to make in 2021. The Bisons' still lead the season series 9-4 and remains 2.5 games back of first in the Triple-A Northeast division.

Amidst a rare losing streak, the Bisons (46-30) have a chance to bounce back against the IronPigs (35-41) Wednesday night. Southpaw Anthony Kay has been scheduled to start game two opposite IronPigs lefty Christopher Sanchez.

