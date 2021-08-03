Red Wings Announce Schedule Update

ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings have announced rescheduling information for the last week's postponed and suspended games against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

The teams will play a split doubleheader on Saturday, August 21 at 12:05 and 6:05 p.m. Each game will be seven innings and will require its own ticket and the ballpark will be cleared between games. Any tickets already purchased for August 21 are good for the 6:05 p.m. contest. Tickets to the first game will all be $5.

Season Seat Holders already have the 12:05 p.m. game loaded into their Ticket Return account. Season Seat Holders can also visit the Ticket Office to pick up their tickets to this additional game.

The suspended game from July 31 will not be completed and stats for that game will not count. The second game from July 31 will not be made up, meaning the Red Wings and IronPigs will play two fewer games this season.

