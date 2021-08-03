Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: August 3, 2021

August 3, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







Tuesday, August 3rd 5:35 p.m. CT Memphis Redbirds (38-40) at Durham Bulls (51-26) Game 1 of 6

Durham Bulls Athletic Park / Durham, NC Game #79 of 130 Away Game #37 of 65

LHP Matthew Liberatore (4-5, 5.21 ERA) vs. RHP Brent Honeywell, Jr. (1-1, 3.86 ERA)

MiLB.tv & First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Memphis Redbirds lost the final game of their week-long series against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A affiliate, Atlanta Braves) by a 4-2 final on Sunday afternoon. The Stripers took four of the six games in the series. Each game was decided by two runs or less, with Gwinnett scoring 28 runs in the series and Memphis scoring 25. Conner Capel was on fire at plate, finishing the game 2-4 with a triple and a home run. He reached base 11 times in the six-game series.

Memphis Starter: Matthew Liberatore gets the ball tonight to make his 12th start of the season. Liberatore made his first relief appearance of the season against Gwinnett last Wednesday, "piggybacking" the three-inning start of the MLB rehabber Daniel Ponce de Leon. Liberatore struggled, allowing six earned runs on seven hits (including four home runs) in 5.2 innings. The left-hander was coming off maybe his best outing of the season. On July 21 in Louisville, Liberatore tossed six scoreless innings with nine strikeouts and zero walks with just four hits allowed. Liberatore started the Futures Game in Colorado in July and pitched a 1-2-3 first inning with a strikeout. The 21-year-old is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the Cardinals' organization by MLB Pipeline and the No. 27 prospect in all of baseball.

Durham Starter: Brent Honeywell Jr. makes his second start against Memphis and his 22nd overall appearance for the Durham Bulls this season tonight. His first start against the Redbirds came on May 6 at AutoZone Park, when he did not allow a hit or a run in 2.0 innings pitched with three strikeouts. Honeywell has been a reliever for the Bulls this season, making just three starts prior to Tuesday night. His ERA is 3.86 in 30.1 IP (13 earned runs) with 29 strikeouts and 12 walks. Honeywell has made three appearances (two starts) with Tampa Bay this season and is currently ranked as the No. 15 prospect in the Rays system according to MLB Pipeline.

Juan Gone: Juan Yepez has been on fire over his last 11 games. During that stretch, Yepez is 14-45 (.311) with six home runs, 12 RBI and nine runs scored. Yepez has three home runs and five RBI over his last five games.

Making History: The Memphis Redbirds franchise record 15-game winning streak came to an end a week ago at AutoZone Park. The streak is tied for the longest at any level of affiliated baseball this season. It lasted from July 9-26 and encompassed the final two games of a series in Louisville, a six-game home sweep of the Norfolk Tides and a seven-game sweep of another series in Louisville. The 'Birds have also won 17 of their last 21 games.

Starting Strong: Redbirds starters have been absolutely outstanding over the last 12 games. During that stretch, starters for Memphis have allowed only five earned runs in 49.0 innings for an astounding ERA of 0.92.

Redbirds and Bulls: This week marks the second series all-time between Memphis and Durham as division opponents. The two teams met in the first series of the season at AutoZone Park from May 4-9, with the Bulls winning five of the six games. Memphis was a member of the PCL from 1998-2020 while Durham played in the International League from 1998-2020. The Redbirds and Bulls did meet in the Triple-A National Championship in 2009, 2017 and 2018. The Bulls took home the title in 2009 and 2017 while Memphis won the Triple-A crown in 2018.

