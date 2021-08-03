Inaugural Polar Park Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival Set for Saturday, October 2, 5-9 p.m.

August 3, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Worcester Red Sox News Release







Worcester, MA - The Inaugural Polar Park Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival will take place on Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 5-9 p.m. Tickets for the popular event will go on sale to the general public tomorrow (Tuesday), August 3, at 10 a.m. at polarpark.com, by phone at (508) 500-8888, and at the Polar Park Ticket Office on 100 Madison Street.

Tickets are $35 apiece and include a $10 food truck voucher and 10 drink tickets. In addition, the WooSox offer a Designated Driver ticket, which is $25 and comes with a $10 food truck voucher. All tickets come with event access from 5-9 p.m.

In conjunction with PVD Food Truck Events of Rhode Island, the festival will feature approximately 25 food trucks and 30 craft breweries stationed around the warning track on the field at Polar Park. Attendees can sample a plethora of food and drink offerings while roaming the playing field and enjoying live entertainment throughout the evening by The Nightly's (the band previously known as Munk Duane out of Boston).

In addition, Plymouth Street (behind left field at Polar Park) and Summit Street (behind right field) will also be activated with breweries and large food trucks.

Details on which food trucks and craft breweries will be present can be found through live updates on polarpark.com/foodtrucks. Furthermore, fans can follow the Polar Park Facebook event page for the latest updates.

"We enjoy finding ways to bring the community together, and we believe that the popularity of Food Trucks and Craft Breweries has appeal to families and friends on a Worcester Saturday night," said WooSox Director of Polar Park Events Hannah Butler. "Blending these two phenomena on the grass at twilight holds promise for a beautiful and memorable autumn evening."

Sunset is at 6:27 p.m.

The rain date is Sunday, October 3, from 4-8 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from August 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.