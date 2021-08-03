Red Wings Announce Updated Masking Protocols
August 3, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - Per Monroe County's latest guidance, the Rochester Red Wings are recommending that all fans wear masks while visiting all indoor spaces at the ballpark, regardless of vaccination status, effectively immediately. These fan areas include the Front Office, Team Store, suite level, and concourse restrooms. Additionally, all Red Wings employees will be masked at this time.
Monroe County updated its guidelines to require all County employees to wear face masks or face coverings in public and common areas in all County-operated facilities. Frontier Field is a County-owned facility.
