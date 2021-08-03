Iowa Takes Series Opener

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (33-43) took the first of seven games against the Indianapolis Indians (37-40), with a 5-1 win, Tuesday at Principal Park.

Iowa opened the scoring with three runs in the third inning, getting two runs on an RBI double from Abiatal Avelino followed by an RBI groundout from Alfonso Rivas.

With a 3-0 lead, Joe Biagini went to work, throwing 5.1 scoreless innings, earning his second win of the season, and first at Principal Park. The righty allowed three hits and walked four, but struck out five to work out of trouble.

Bligh Madris brought in the Indians only run of the game with a two-out RBI double in the top of the seventh, cutting the lead to two. The double should have been the final out of the inning, but Iowa's defense lost it in the lights and Tucupita Marcano came all the way around to score.

In the bottom half of the inning, Greg Deichmann doubled off the wall to bring in a run, and Rivas took a bases loaded walk, bringing Iowa's lead to 5-1. Ben Leeper relieved Dakota Mekkes and gave Iowa two scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out two to close out the victory.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Greg Deichmann's RBI double in the bottom of the seventh inning was his first RBI as a member of the Iowa Cubs.

- Rowan Wick made his third major league rehab appearance with Iowa, throwing 0.2 perfect innings. He struck out one of the two batters he faced.

Iowa will play two seven inning games against the Indianapolis Indians tomorrow, making up their postponed game from May 8. First pitch for game one is set for 4:08 pm, with game two starting approximately 30 minutes after the completion of the first game. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

