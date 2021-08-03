Braymer Pitches Wings Past Mets Tuesday

The Red Wings got six shutout innings from Ben Braymer and home run from their new prospect in a 3-1 win over the Syracuse Mets Tuesday night at Frontier Field.

In his first game since being traded to the Nationals organization in the Max Scherzer deal, Keibert Ruiz, Washington's top prospect, hit a line drive into the Wings bullpen in right field in the eighth inning. Ruiz also threw out a runner trying to steal second in the game.

Brandon Snyder hit his 11th homer for the Wings in the sixth inning.

Lane Thomas - also making his Red Wings debut since coming over in a trade - put the Wings on the board with an RBI single in the fifth inning.

Braymer allowed just two hits over his six shutout innings. Four Red Wings relievers combined to cover the last three innings.

Game two of the six-game series is Wednesday afternoon at 1:05 pm.

