Red Wings Edge Indians with Three-Run 12th Inning

September 14, 2024 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Rochester Red Wings scored three runs in the 12th inning of a back-and-forth contest to defeat the Indianapolis Indians on Saturday night at Victory Field, 8-6. The loss snapped Indy's six-game winning streak.

With the game knotted at 5-5 entering the 12th inning, Connor Sadzeck (L, 4-3) issued four consecutive walks to drive in the game-winning runs. With one out, Brady House then singled home another to cap the frame at three runs. The Indians (40-27, 73-67) scored one run in the bottom half on a Malcom Nuñez RBI single, but the rally was quieted quickly by Ty Tice (S, 1).

Rochester (35-33, 73-68) took a two-run lead in the second inning on a leadoff homer by Joey Meneses and RBI double by Robert Hassell III. Indianapolis countered in the fifth inning when, following consecutive singles, Joshua Palacios launched a three-run homer to give his team the lead. Matt Gorski plated an insurance run on an RBI single later in the frame.

The Red Wings scored one run in each of their next three innings to take a 5-4 lead before Billy McKinney knotted the game in the eighth with an RBI single.

Both teams were held scoreless in the ninth, 10th and 11th innings, with the Indians keeping the game tied thanks to a pair of spectacular plays by second baseman Liover Peguero. He made a diving snag of a line drive for a double play to strand the go-ahead run for Rochester in the 10th. He saved a run again in the 11th with a deep ground ball and off-balance throw to first base with two outs.

Amos Willingham (W, 5-3) tossed 2.0 hitless innings with three walks and two strikeouts as the penultimate pitcher out of the bullpen for the Red Wings.

Joshua Palacios and Billy McKinney led the Indians offense with three hits - two for extra bases - and two walks apiece.

The Indians close out their 2024 home slate on Sunday afternoon at 1:35 PM with Razor Shines Weekend presented by Meineke. Taking the mound for the Indians will be RHP Mike Burrows (0-1, 4.03) facing RHP Jackson Rutledge (4-9, 7.16).

