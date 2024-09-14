Scott Kingery Belts Leadoff Homer for Second Straight Day as 'Pigs Downed by RailRiders

September 14, 2024 - International League (IL)

Moosic, Pennsylvania -Scott Kingery blasted a homer on the very first pitch of the game, his second straight day with a leadoff homer, but it turned out to be the only run the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (65-73, 31-34) got as they fell 10-1 to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (83-59, 40-28), on Saturday night at PNC Field.

Kingery wasted no time in starting the scoring, hammering the first pitch of the game over the wall in leftfield, his 25th homer of the season.

Scranton countered immediately in the last of the first, grabbing a lead they never lost. A double steal, coupled with a throwing error allowed Caleb Durbin to score, tying the game, before Oswald Peraza singled home Jorbit Vivas to make it 2-1.

Ben Rice hit a solo homer to push it to 3-1 Scranton in the third before Peraza dropped a bloop base hit that scored two runs in the fourth, making it 5-1.

Rice hit his second homer of the day, a two-run shot, in the sixth, his eighth of the year for Scranton, opening up a 7-1 lead.

A sacrifice fly for Durbin pushed home another run in the seventh before Taylor Trammell capped the offense with a two-run homer in the eighth, his 18th on the year.

Joey Gerber (1-1) worked two scoreless innings in relief to pick up the win for the RailRiders. Gerber allowed two hits, striking out two.

Seth Johnson (1-1) suffered the loss for the IronPigs, allowing five runs in four innings on eight hits, walking six and striking out three.

The IronPigs and RailRiders wrap up their series on Sunday, September 15th at 1:05 p.m. Kyle Tyler (1-2, 6.56) is lined up to pitch for the 'Pigs while Scranton rolls with Josh Maciejewski (1-3, 5.72)

