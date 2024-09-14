Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 14 at Indianapolis

September 14, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (34-33, 72-68) vs. Indianapolis Indians (40-26, 73-66)

Saturday - 6:35 p.m. ET - Victory Field - Indianapolis, IN

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Brad Lord (2-3, 4.00) vs. TBA

FRIDAY NIGHT FRIGHTS: For a season-long sixth consecutive game, the Rochester Red Wings found themselves on the losing end, this time by a score of 6-3 in Indianapolis Friday night...1B JOEY MENESES and DH STONE GARRETT combined for four of the Red Wings' eight hits in the contest, and both hitters roped a double out of the fourth and fifth spots in the lineup...RHP DAISON ACOSTA made his Triple-A debut on the mound and turned in 2.0 scoreless frames to keep Rochester within striking distance...Rochester looks to pick up their first win of the series tonight, sending RHP BRAD LORD to the mound for his 11th Triple-A start.

STONE AGE: DH STONE GARRETT went 2-for-4 at the plate last night in Indianapolis with a run scored and a double...the Texas native is batting .304 (5-for-13) through seven games this month with three doubles and a slugging percentage of .435... in the series with Indianapolis, Garrett has collected a hit in all four games with a .385 batting average (5-for-13) with two doubles and an OPS of .923...

Since the second half began on 6/25, Garrett's 11 doubles are tied with JOEY MENESES for the team lead.

DAISON EM' UP: RHP DAISON ACOSTA made his Triple-A debut on the mound last night, firing 2.0 scoreless innings on two hits with three strikeouts and a pair of walks...his career-high 44 appearances this season is seventh-most among all Nationals Minor League pitchers...he is the 32nd pitcher, and 60th player overall to appear for the Red Wings this season.

JOE COOL: 1B JOEY MENESES roped his third double of the series last night, and finished 2-for-4 with a run scored in the contest...across eight games in the month of September, Meneses has collected a team-leading six extra-base hits (HR, 5 2B), and ranks second on the team with a .545 slugging percentage behind RILEY ADAMS (.636)...

His single in the eighth came off Indianapolis southpaw Josh Walker...with Rochester, Meneses carries a .378 (14-for-37) batting average against left-handed pitching.

THE THREE MUSKETEERS: LHP TIM CATE allowed one unearned run across 1.2 innings last night, allowing three hits with a pair of strikeouts in what was 50th appearance of the season...he is the third Red Wing this season to appear in at least 50 games this season, joining RHP RICO GARCIA and RHP AMOS WILLINGHAM (both 51)...this is the first time since 2010 (four pitchers) that at least three Rochester relievers have made a minimum of 50 appearances in a season.

PINCK'S TRUCK: LF ANDREW PINCKNEY turned in his first Triple-A multi-RBI game last night, driving in a pair in the eighth with two outs via an RBI single to finish 1-for-3 while adding a walk...through his first 15 Triple-A games since 8/27, Pinckney ranks second on the team with 15 total hits, and has recorded the teams' only triple...

The Red Wings offense has driven in 270 two-out RBI this season, sixth-most in the International League.

International League Stories from September 14, 2024

