Jacksonville Wins Series, Splits Doubleheader with Charlotte

September 14, 2024 - International League (IL)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp split their doubleheader with the Charlotte Knights falling 10-0 in game one and winning game two, 2-0.

After five scoreless frames, Jacksonville (69-74, 34-34) opened the scoring in the top of the sixth in game two. Jakob Marsee reached on an error to start the inning. Jacob Berry doubled off Charlotte (66-75, 33-34) reliever Aaron McGarity (L, 8-5). Two batters later, Deyvison De Los Santos ripped a two-run base hit, giving the Jumbo Shrimp a 2-0 advantage.

Jacksonville got a great pitching effort, starting with Anderson Pilar's three scoreless innings. Roddery Muñoz (W, 3-4), Luarbert Arias and Elvis Alvarado (S, 10) combined for four scoreless innings with four strikeouts.

Charlotte blew the game open in the bottom of the first in game one. Mark Payton drew a walk off Jacksonville hurler Collin Lowe (L, 0-2). Yoán Moncada followed with a single, pushing Payton to third. Tim Elko knocked a base hit, plating Payton as the first run of the game. A double play pushed Moncada to third and he scored on an RBI single from Carlos Pérez. Oscar Colás followed with a single and Rafael Ortega walked to load the bases. Wilmer Difo was hit by a pitch, giving the Knights a 3-0 advantage. Michael Chavis drove in two more runs on a base hit but Difo was thrown out at home to end the inning.

The Knights padded their lead in the bottom of the third. With one out, Colás singled and Ortega (11) crushed a two-run homer, extending the lead to 7-0.

Charlotte blew the game wide open in the bottom of the sixth. Chavis started the frame with a double and scored on a base hit from Payton. Despite two walks to load the bases, Montgomery grounded into a double play. With two outs, Pérez tripled home a pair giving the Knights a 10-0 cushion.

Following two off days, Jacksonville returns home to take on the Gwinnett Stripers in the final six home games of the 2024 season. First pitch on Tuesday is slated for 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6 p.m. on Citizenship Day. The Jumbo Shrimp are proud to host a pregame swearing in ceremony for a group of new United States citizens.

